Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bickford Motors Dealership is Now Offering a Mobile Service Van in Snohomish, Washington.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Motors, a Dealership in Snohomish, Washington, is excited to announce its new mobile service van, which will offer convenient and reliable vehicle maintenance services to drivers in the area. The mobile service van will provide tire rotation, oil changes, brake inspections and other routine maintenance services, all on-site at the customer's location.


Tags