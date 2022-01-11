DRIVERS SLAM LYFT FOR CAMPAIGN TO TAKE AWAY MINIMUM WAGE AND PAID SICK DAYS DURING PANDEMIC By Teamsters Local 117 Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) By Teamsters Local 117 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyft drivers reacted to news today of Lyft dumping $2 million into a campaign committee preparing an initiative to take away minimum wage and paid sick days from drivers during the pandemic. "It's shameful that Lyft would rather spend millions on a scheme to take away minimum wage and paid sick days from their drivers, instead of supporting the hardworking immigrants who have sacrificed and taken risks to provide essential transportation services during the pandemic," said Peter Kuel, President of Drivers Union, the voice for Washington's more than 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers. During the pandemic, Seattle drivers won nation-leading labor protections, including paid sick days and a minimum wage. Meanwhile, riders across the country have been hit by higher prices as TNC companies seek to increase profits for shareholders. "During the holidays, Lyft charged one of my customers $220 for a trip home from the airport, while driver pay was only $55," said Lyft driver Ahmed Mohamed. "It's bad enough that they are price gouging our customers. Now they want take away driver minimum wage too?" Drivers Union is an association, affiliated with Teamsters 117, that provides legal representation, education, advocacy, and outreach services to 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington State.Contact: Joshua Welter 206-383-1857 joshua.welter@teamsters117.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drivers-slam-lyft-for-campaign-to-take-away-minimum-wage-and-paid-sick-days-during-pandemic-301458547.htmlSOURCE Teamsters Local 117 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter