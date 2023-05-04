Support Local Journalism


More than 50 "red flag" eye drops found on popular e-commerce marketplaces

POULSBO, Wash., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Foundation has identified more than 50 eye drops for sale online that raise safety flags, and has offered to help popular e-commerce platforms Amazon and Walmart address this growing problem. 27 out of 39 brands listed on the Foundation's Product Alerts page at eyedropsafety.org are currently available for sale on Amazon, Walmart or both.


