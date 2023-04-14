Support Local Journalism


Patients are at risk from over-the-counter eye drops made by unregulated companies

POULSBO, Wash., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Foundation today is warning the public and healthcare providers about a sharp rise in eye drops marketed in the United States that may pose health risks to consumers. The CDC and the FDA have issued unusual safety warnings for four brands this year. Dry Eye Foundation has identified an additional seven brands of concern, encompassing 19 products. Product alerts and educational materials about red flags for eye drop safety are available at eyedropsafety.org, a Dry Eye Foundation website.


