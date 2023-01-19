Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bray is an accomplished, innovative, solutions-oriented product leader, dedicated to transforming corporate decision-making with real-time data from employees.

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, the enterprise crowdsolving software that transforms decision-making with real-time data from employees, announces that Duane Bray joins the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Bray joins Groopit from the c-suite of IDEO, where he spearheaded and launched IDEO's original digital business, led talent and culture globally and worked with c-suites of fortune 500 companies to form digital strategies. As Groopit's Chief Product Officer, Bray will lead product management, product design, and user experience in close partnership with the engineering team to build the #1 Crowdsolving Platform for solving business problems.


Tags