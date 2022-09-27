Due to the current economy the just released 2022 version of ez1099 tax preparation software is available at the same low cost of $79.00 for the single user (paper printing) application. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.
TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many companies increase the price of software from year to year. With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com has vowed to give business owners and tax professionals a break by not increasing the cost of ez1099 2022 tax preparation software for the upcoming tax season.
"Customers get the same low cost of $79 for the new single installation paper printing version of 2022 ez1099 software." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.
Cost remains $79 for the 2022 basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922, 1099 NEC 1099, MISC and 1096.
ez1099 prints out recipient copies on plain white paper.
Saves valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
Quick data importing feature and bulk printing feature
Supports unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.