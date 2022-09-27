Support Local Journalism


Due to the current economy the just released 2022 version of ez1099 tax preparation software is available at the same low cost of $79.00 for the single user (paper printing) application. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many companies increase the price of software from year to year. With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com has vowed to give business owners and tax professionals a break by not increasing the cost of ez1099 2022 tax preparation software for the upcoming tax season.

