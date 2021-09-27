Dugan's Travels Joins Forces with AgentMate By Dugan's Travels Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dugan's Travels By Dugan's Travels Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BREMERTON, Wash., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dugan's Travels, a travel host agency, has signed up with AgentMate, a Travel Leaders' software solution designed specifically for Travel Agencies. In joining forces with AgentMate, Dugan's Travels hopes to increase the level of support for its agents, who are remotely located throughout the United States. The system provides accounting and transactional services like invoicing, client financial transactions, receipts, earned revenue, and agents' incentives.Jennifer Dugan, owner and Chief Family Officer of Dugan's Travels is very optimistic about the new agreement, stating, "We are so excited about implementing AgentMate to assist our agents. Its features and capabilities will provide them with the technology needed to facilitate their activities. We are confident that using the software will enable them to get more done in less time, thus achieving a higher level of success." Dugan's Travels is a travel host agency with 400 independent contractor agents located across the United States. Dugan's Travels is located in Bremerton, Washington. All team members work virtually and are also located across the United States.Dugan's Travels was founded in 1997 and began hosting agents in 1999. Dugan's Travels has received many awards including Presidents' Circle with Travel Leaders Network, Vacation Express President's Club Member, Platinum Agency with ALG Vacations and Best of the West with Sandals. Dugan's Travels is a member of IATAN, CLIA, ASTA, and PATH. For more information please visit www.travelathome.com. This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dugans-travels-joins-forces-with-agentmate-301385047.htmlSOURCE Dugan's Travels Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoCity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsBuskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown EllensburgFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of serviceSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn property Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter