Traffic patrols remind drivers to stay safe this Labor Day weekend

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) has launched its annual Summer DUI High Visibility Enforcement campaign, which is ongoing through September 5. Washington road deaths reached a 20-year high in 2021, with 663 fatalities, and August saw the highest number of fatal crashes.

