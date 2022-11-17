(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

  • Duke Energy will build new smart grid software and services on AWS and expand its Intelligent Grid Services – a suite of custom-built applications that help the utility anticipate future energy demand and identify where and how to update the power grid.
  • AWS will build out the cloud technologies needed to support these critical grid-planning solutions.
  • Duke Energy's applications, running on AWS, will help the utility advance its data-driven grid investment plans to improve resiliency, integrate renewable energy sources, and prepare for widespread electric vehicle adoption.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), one of America's largest energy holding companies, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), are entering into a multiyear strategic collaboration to accelerate the utility's development of industry-leading grid solutions that will benefit customers and help advance Duke Energy's clean energy transition.


