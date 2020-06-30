SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyndrite™, providers of the core 3D geometry kernel used to create next generation additive hardware and software, today hosted its inaugural Digital Manufacturing Investor Day (DMID2020) event. This first-of-a-kind event for the digital manufacturing industry enabled 12 of the hottest startups from North America, Europe and Israel to pitch to more than 60 investment firms from Silicon Valley and around the world on June 30 2020. With hundreds of attendees gathered, including experts from top manufacturers within the aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods markets, the Dyndrite Investor Day has highlighted the burgeoning interest in additive manufacturing and advancements in the digital manufacturing market.
DMID2020 was supported by key investment advisors including Anna Patterson, managing partner at Gradient Ventures, James Taylor, venture partner at HP Tech Ventures, and Jeremy Fiance, managing partner at The House fund, as well as media partners, Protocol, Develop3D, Metal Additive, and Manufacturing Magazine.
"This is a truly inspired event by Dyndrite," said James Taylor, venture partner at HP Tech Ventures, "The digital manufacturing market is advancing at a rapid pace. The lack of shows and in-person events has disrupted the ways we learn about and get to know entrepreneurs in this space. We thank Dyndrite for their initiative, and are excited to be a part of this event."
The Dyndrite Digital Manufacturing Investor Day was designed to introduce innovative emerging companies with the leading venture capitalists and corporate investors from around the world. Attending investors include: BMW i Ventures, Converge VC, Cota Capital, DSM Venturing, Gradient Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Industrifonden, ROI3 Ventures, Tensility Venture Partners, The House Fund, Tyche Partners, Vellum Investment Partners, LLC and other 70 others.
DMID 2020 Presenting Companies
Choosing from applications submitted from around the world, the following 12 companies were selected to deliver virtual pitches during the event. The companies are:
"We quickly saw this year that the lack of in-person events and shows could negatively affect those companies in the midst of raising their funding rounds – it had to be addressed," said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. "It is our mission at Dyndrite to elevate the entire digital manufacturing industry. Now, more than ever, we have to strengthen the companies bringing these new innovations to the market. With the unexpectedly high participation rate for DMID2020, it is clear we are addressing a critical need."
The event featured 3-5 minute lightning pitches from each participating company, along with live question and answer sessions with company founders and executives. A private Slack channel facilitated company, attendee and investor networking.
Event Panel: Evolving Digital Manufacturing - What's Next For The Industry?
Harshil Goel, Dyndrite CEO, moderated the event's panel featuring special guest, Hap Klopp, founder The NorthFace and a cross section of executives from the industry including: Greg Smithies - Partner, BMW i Ventures, Blake Teipel - CEO, Essentium, James Taylor - Partner, HP Tech Ventures, and Travis Busbee - CTO, Voxel8.
Investors and interested attendees can view recorded replays of the event at: https://www.dyndrite.com/digital-manufacturing-investor-day
