Climatetech angel investor community activity grows 162% year-over-year and increases membership driven by rising interest in climate action, impact and returns

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E8, an angel investor community specializing in early stage climatetech enterprises for both profit and ecological sustainability, announced 2022 investment activity of $8.79 million in 34 companies. Angel investments play a crucial role in allowing innovation to reach the market and achieve early growth, and over time these early investments have sparked more than $1.5B in follow-on funding by later stage and corporate investors. E8's national and international membership has grown to more than 140 families and funds.


