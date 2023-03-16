Support Local Journalism


Alair expands the custom home building franchise with its first location in Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alair™, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America, proudly welcomes Eakman Construction to its network of independently owned partner offices, making Alair Kirkland the 95th Alair location across North America, and the first in the Pacific Northwest.


