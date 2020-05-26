LACEY, Wash., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A medical device company in Washington State has developed a process that will breathe life into and provide hope to those battling the Coronavirus.
The Evolving Medical Solutions, Inc. (EMS) team, located in Lacey, Washington, has invented a life-saving medical process called Extracorporeal Hybrid Oxygenation (ECHO). ECHO delivers oxygen intravenously to the bloodstream and works with the lungs, giving patients the life-saving oxygen, they need to prevent death by severe hypoxia and promote healing. It converts the life-saving functions of the FDA-approved Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) circuit on to the FDA-approved hemodialysis machine. ECHO can be scaled globally and administered by medical professionals with minimal additional training. EMS is preparing to take this life-saving technology worldwide.
A recent headline from Business Insider gave this sobering revelation, " . . . the daily Coronavirus death toll will almost double over the next month, with new infections increasing from 25,000 per day to 200,000. . . Daily deaths are expected to grow to about 3,000 by June 1, from about 1,750 now." The Associated Press recently reported New York City officials as saying at least 80% of Coronavirus patients who were put on ventilators ultimately died. Those who do recover are likely to experience some form of lung damage. ECHO is effective because, unlike ventilators, it delivers oxygen directly to the bloodstream.
The idea for ECHO was inspired by the effectiveness of ECMO in treating Coronavirus patients. However, the challenge in this pandemic is that ECMO machines are scarce. In fact, there are only 264 ECMO centers in the US. In contrast, there are 7,900+ dialysis centers in hospitals throughout the US. Hemodialysis machines can easily be converted into ECHO machines. Nearly 80% of the hemodialysis market is covered by two companies: DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Upon final FDA approval, EMS will begin discussions with both companies and hospitals throughout the world.
