With Samsung/EchoNous Alliance, Medical Personnel Can Now Run the Kosmos Platform using Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro Models 12.0 and Higher

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EchoNous, the leader in ultra-portable, AI-guided point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) tools and software, today announced an alliance with electronics giant Samsung, makers of the Galaxy line of mobile tablets. Kosmos, EchoNous's powerful AI-guided handheld ultrasound tool, will now be able to run on off-the-shelf Galaxy Tab Active Pro tablets; models 12.0 and higher.

