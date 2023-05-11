EcoFlow and Winnebago Partner to Elevate Outdoor RV Experiences and Off-Grid Living

 By Ecoflow Technology Inc.

Relationship is part of ongoing effort by Winnebago and EcoFlow to deliver industry-leading innovation that improves access to clean, reliable power

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading power management and eco-friendly energy solutions company, and Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., today announced a partnership to leverage EcoFlow's solutions in Winnebago-branded recreational vehicles to deliver seamless access to power wherever their customers' adventures take them.


