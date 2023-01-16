Support Local Journalism


RFA's Board unanimously voted in a new member ahead of 2023 expanded FlushSmartTM campaign to educate consumers about the "Do Not Flush" symbol

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced the addition of Ecolab to its growing coalition of wipes manufacturers, wastewater treatment groups, and public health advocates aiming to educate consumers about what not to flush and spread greater awareness of the "Do Not Flush" symbol.


