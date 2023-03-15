Support Local Journalism


While the burnout rate and the number of pets that were euthanized were unrelated, burnout was significantly linked to the percentage of economic euthanasias

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Vets, an employee-owned veterinary healthcare system, released findings from its third annual burnout survey assessing the state of mental well-being in the veterinary profession and capturing insights that can help systemically address burnout. The survey included open-ended questions to gather even more opinions from the industry. It collected diverse voices from 1942 veterinary professionals in different roles and practice settings. Below is the study summary; the full whitepaper is available at https://links.galaxyvets.com/burnoutstudy.


