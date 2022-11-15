Support Local Journalism


Leading Observability Tools Provider Now Gives Developer and Operations Teams a Free Edition to Monitor and Quickly Troubleshoot All Their Applications and Services Running in Kubernetes

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta, a leading observability tools provider, announced today the launch of a free version of its innovative product. Edge Delta Free Edition provides an intelligent and highly automated monitoring and troubleshooting experience for applications and services running in Kubernetes.


