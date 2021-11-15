EDMO Distributors and Levil Aviation Announce Partnership to Distribute Industry Leading Experimental Autopilot Solutions By EDMO Distributors Inc., Levil Aviation Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/EDMO Distributors Inc.) By EDMO Distributors Inc., Levil Aviation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is excited to announce a partnership with Levil Aviation to distribute their line of innovative, wireless experimental autopilots, portable AHRS, and ADS-B Solutions.iLevil AP will truly change the way the experimental world views autopilots—more capability, less cost and downtime. Levil Aviation continues to redefine avionics in the modern age, providing affordable and highly reliable revolutionary technology. Levil Aviation recently released the iLevil AP, a wirelessly controlled, trim-tab-based autopilot system. This system can be easily mounted to the ailerons and elevator of any experimental class aircraft, adding immediate autopilot capabilities. An industry first, it can easily be controlled by an iPad or smartphone and actuated by trim tabs mounted to the control surfaces. The iLevil AP is an upgrade to the existing iLevil AW, a remotely mounted, all-in-one wireless avionics solution enabling a highly capable glass cockpit on an iPad, Android, or display of choice. The iLevel AP integrates all the autopilot computations inside the iLevil AW shell, removing the necessity to install an additional control head on the panel."This the most responsive Autopilot I have ever tested and the easiest to install. This will truly change the way the experimental world views autopilots," said Ruben Leon, creator of the iLevil AP. More capability, more ways to integrate, less cost and downtime.Another noteworthy product from Levil Aviation is the BOM. This wireless aerodynamic pod mounts underneath the wing of an aircraft and measures angle of attack, indicated airspeed, WAAS GPS, AHRS, ADS-B in, and data recording. It provides an affordable solution that gives peace of mind to safely overcome any instrument malfunction or related emergency. The BOM and iLevil AW are NORSEE approved and can be installed on certified aircraft.For more information about the full line of Levil Aviation products, visit edmo.com.About Levil Aviation Levil Technology/Aviation is a family-owned, Central Florida-based company established in 1999 dedicated to the design and manufacture of desktop CNC Milling Machines and Aviation instrumentation. Levil Aviation emerged after the growing interest of third-party aviation companies and manufactures the finest stand-alone AHRS in the market. The passion to create innovative products and deliver high-quality products at competitive prices with guaranteed customer satisfaction is what stands us apart. For more information about Levil Technology/Aviation visit www.levilaviation.com.About EDMO DistributorsOver the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmo-distributors-and-levil-aviation-announce-partnership-to-distribute-industry-leading-experimental-autopilot-solutions-301423396.htmlSOURCE EDMO Distributors Inc. 