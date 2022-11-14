PWI Lighting

 By EDMO Distributors Inc., PWI Engineering

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, announces a signed distribution agreement with PWI Engineering. EDMO Distributors will now be providing PWI Engineering cockpit light LED upgrade systems.


