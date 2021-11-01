Edtech Innovator Promethean Unveils Powerful New Brand By Promethean Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Promethean logo fall 2021 By Promethean Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, today launched a transformative new brand identity in advance of its 25-year anniversary next year. The more modern look and feel, along with an updated brand story and mission, are meant to bring a renewed focus on the company's groundbreaking role in changing the education technology landscape.The new tagline, "Let's do something brilliant," emphasizes Promethean's belief that everyone is capable of brilliance with tools that enable innovative ideas to come to life. The company is dedicated to providing these tools, which include cutting-edge interactive displays, robust lesson delivery software, comprehensive professional development, and extensive customer support. "In Promethean's more than 20 years as an industry leader, our mission has always been to transform the way the world learns and collaborates," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "The unveiling of our new company rebrand ensures that our mission is front and center as we work with our valued customers and partners to inspire passion and breakthroughs in the classroom, office, and beyond. Now let's do something brilliant, together."Along with the invigorated brand identity comes a redesigned website, which will provide an improved user experience for both current and prospective customers. The more streamlined site makes it easier for visitors to find product information and access the full scope of Promethean's end-to-end services and support. The site's bold, striking new look and feel better express the passion of Promethean's employees, partners, and customers."Promethean is an excellent partner for a school district that's looking at scaling and standardizing gold standard technology across their school system," said Rosanna Mucetti Ed.D., Superintendent, Napa Valley Unified School District. "That's been my professional and personal experience with them. I feel that they listen and learn about what your technology vision is. Promethean helped us close the digital divide, because with Promethean in every room, in every program, we've eliminated inequities in our system. I'm very proud of that, and I think Promethean as a partner should be very proud of that."To learn more about Promethean's rebrand, read the latest blog post and visit prometheanworld.com. About PrometheanPromethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.Promethean is a registered trademark of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-innovator-promethean-unveils-powerful-new-brand-301411793.htmlSOURCE Promethean Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter