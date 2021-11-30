Eduardo Lasalle's New Book "El Ser Humano" Is An Insightful Dissertation On The Complexity Of Human Beings By Page Publishing Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email El Ser Humano: La especie más difícil del planeta By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENO, Nev., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Eduardo Lasalle, a native of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico; a sports enthusiast, a dedicated follower of God, has completed his new book "El Ser Humano": a substantive exposition on what makes a human, human. The contents of this book are valuable information that allows readers to widen their understanding on human behaviors.Lasalle shares, "The human being is on this planet to do good, take care of the planet, give love, worship God, plant the good seed so that future generations will be nourished by love and good values, and keep in mind that God watches over us from on high. This book is based on the human being as an individual, how he acts, how he thinks, the different characters of the people, the feelings of the people. It also includes the history before the apocalypse." Published by Page Publishing, Eduardo Lasalle's informative prose provides a wider perspective on human nature. Humans were good in nature; they're supposed to take care of everyone including the planet. They're supposed to acknowledge and follow God's teachings. Unfortunately, a lot of beings are being contaminated by the negative factors that turn humans to be the exact opposite of their calling.This book hopes to open the minds of people and remind them of what humanity is supposed to be.Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "El Ser Humano" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695366/EDUARDO_L__CORCHADO.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing 