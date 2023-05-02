TeachAI is bringing together education, nonprofit, and technology partners to assist governments and education authorities with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into primary and secondary curricula worldwide while protecting student safety, resp...

TeachAI is bringing together education, nonprofit, and technology partners to assist governments and education authorities with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into primary and secondary curricula worldwide while protecting student safety, respecting privacy rights, and addressing issues of bias and misinformation.

 By TeachAI

New global framework for computer science and AI education will have input from education, policy, and technology experts from around the world

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org, ETS, ISTE, Khan Academy, and World Economic Forum today announced the formation of TeachAI, bringing together education, nonprofit, and technology partners to assist governments and education authorities with integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into primary and secondary curricula worldwide while protecting student safety, respecting privacy rights, and addressing issues of bias and misinformation.


