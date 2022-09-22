Support Local Journalism


BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI, a leader in solutions and technologies that empower the utility customer launched their customer engagement platform of the future, The Marketplace Hub at the ESource Forum 2022. Pairing the power of EFI's energy efficiency product marketplace, instant savings with utility programs like Demand Response (DER), Rate Plan Enrollment, Electrification and behavioral integrations, utilities can now seamlessly integrate their additional solutions with their EFI utility marketplace.

