Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), a provider of cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) systems, has agreed to pay $45 million to the federal government to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2017 by Phillips and Cohen LLP of Washington, DC and Downs Rachlin Martin of Burlington, Vermont.

ModMed, based in Boca Raton, Florida, sells cloud-based electronic health records systems through subscription services, to specialty medical practices including dermatology and orthopedics. Medical providers use the software for clinical documentation, prescribing medications, telemedicine, billing, and more.


Tags