EK Celebrates Gamers And Gaming Culture By Bringing Products And Innovations To PAX West 2021 By EK Waterblocks Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EK®, the leading premium liquid cooling manufacturer, will have a physical booth presence at the event to present its portfolio of custom loop components, AIO (all-in-one) solutions, professional workstations, and pre-built gaming PCs. The newest PC from EK Fluid Gaming, the mini AIO+, will also be shown at PAX and officially launched at the end of 2021.In addition to presenting the latest innovations, EK is providing 250 Fluid Gaming PCs for the official PAX LAN area and PAX Arena, where all the best players will compete for the winning title. To accomplish such a feat, EK has partnered with eminent brands like Nvidia, AMD, Asus, EVGA, G.Skill, Lian Li, Seagate, Zotac, and World of Warships.PAX West is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring panels, and an expo hall filled with studios, new game demos, publishers, and vendors addressing the gaming community. EK has been more involved with PAX events and experiences and is constantly innovating and expanding their product portfolio - addressing the needs of PAX attendees. "We are extremely excited to showcase the latest and greatest of EK's products and collaborations at PAX WEST 2021", said Kat Silberstein, CEO of Americas, EK. "This tradeshow will be EK's biggest event presence by far, with help from our strategic partners. EK will not only have a showcase of products on display at the exhibit booth, and 250 PCs in the LAN - we are also powering the PAX eSports Arena, to provide a liquid-cooled gaming experience, like no other."We look forward to seeing you at PAX West 2021, Booth #615, Hall 4.PR Contacts:EKJake LaRueMobile +1 (650) 438-4328j.larue@ekwb.com ###About EKWith global headquarters in Slovenia, US headquarters in San Antonio TX, offices in Silicon Valley, CA and around the world - EK delivers a full line of liquid cooling solutions and high-end products through a unified channel of partners, distributors and resellers worldwide.For more information please visit: http://www.ekwb.comMedia ContactKat Silberstein, EK Waterblocks, +1 6504384328, kat@ekwb.com SOURCE EK Waterblocks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsPartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season.Sept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeAug. 30 blotter: Man looking for a bottle opener Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter