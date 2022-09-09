Ramón Espinosa V.

Ramón Espinosa V.

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PASADENA, Calif., 9 de septiembre de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Green, Invasores Ocultos, por Ramón Espinosa, de la editorial Page Publishing, nos enseña que la tenacidad, valentía y determinación del ser humano siempre saldrá a relucir durante las situaciones más difíciles, acompañemos a John a salvar a la Tierra.

Tags