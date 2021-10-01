El Imperio de los Vampiros

El Imperio de los Vampiros

 By Page Publishing

LAREDO, Texas, 1 de octubre de 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro El Imperio de los Vampiros, por Yesenia Martínez de la editorial Page Publishing, nos entrega una gran historia llena de aventura, amor, pasión, amistad y guerra. Entremos en el mundo de estas criaturas que andan en las sombras.

Yesenia Martínez, nacida en diciembre de 1995 en Nuevo Laredo Tamaulipas, México. Estudió en E.S.T Fronteriza. Su educación media la concluyó en el High School en Laredo Texas, continuando sus estudios en Estados Unidos.

Victoria Armendáriz es una chica común, pero un día ella vio algo que no debía ver: su mejor amiga es asesinada por un vampiro y sí, ese vampiro era su mejor amigo... Y eso hace que su vida, de un giro inesperado.

Publicada por Page Publishing, el increíble libro de Yesenia Martínez, El Imperio de los Vampiros, una gran aventura en la vida de una típica chica, que se verá inmersa en la aventura de su vida… o muerte…

Para los lectores que deseen experimentar esta increíble experiencia, pueden hacerlo, a través de la lectura de este libro, concretando la compra El Imperio de los Vampiros en cualquier tienda de libros, o en las tiendas en línea de Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play o Barnes and Noble.

Para información adicional o cualquier consulta pueden contactar a Page Publishing, a través del siguiente número: 866-315-2708.

Acerca de Page Publishing:

Page Publishing es una editorial tradicional, que presta todo tipo de servicios, maneja todos los temas intrínsecos involucrados en la publicación de los libros de sus autores incluyendo la distribución en las tiendas minoristas más grandes del mundo y la generación de las regalías. Page Publishing sabe que los autores necesitan ser libres para crear, no atados a un negocio complicado con temas como la conversión de libros en línea, establecer cuentas de ventas, seguros, impuestos y temas similares. Sus autores pueden dejar atrás estos temas tan tediosos, complejos y que representan una pérdida de tiempo para ellos, y enfocarse en su pasión; escribir y crear. Aprende más en www.pagepublishing.com

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639049/Yesenia_Martinez.jpg

FUENTE Page Publishing

