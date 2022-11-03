Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

 By EL1 Sports, The Alliance Fastpitch

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

TACOMA, Wash. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EL1 Sports (EL1), a leading national youth sports training company, and The Alliance Fastpitch (The Alliance), a national league system for amateur fastpitch teams and stakeholders working together to grow softball, today announced a new partnership to accelerate the growth and unity of women's fastpitch softball from the youth through collegiate levels.


Tags