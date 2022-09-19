EL1 SPORTS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH ACQUISITION OF FACILITIES IN PHILADELPHIA AND DETROIT

 By EL1 Sports

MLB's Youth Baseball and Softball Training Partner Provides Best-In-Class Instructional and Operational Support to Grow the Game Locally

TACOMA, Wash., Sept 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EL1 Sports (EL1), a leading national youth sports training company, is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of five baseball and softball facilities in the Philadelphia and Detroit metro areas. EL1 currently operates eight other facilities in the West, including the three Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academies.

