Electric Bike Leader GEN3 Expands Availability on BestBuy.com By GEN3, Bestbuy.com Nov 19, 2021 SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEN3 recently signed a deal making its electric bikes available on BestBuy.com. The premier e-mobility developer is riding the momentum of an impressive brand debut in June of this year and the BestBuy.com launch will allow GEN3 to reach even more tech-enthusiasts and adventurers. Several of GEN3's signature electric bikes are now available for Best Buy customers to "add to cart."From off-roading to commuting to leisurely riding, GEN3 has a bike for every lifestyle. This initial launch includes four of their most popular models. For those who enjoy exploring the outdoors, the Outcross features 4-inch fat tires to tackle any terrain while the Flex is a trail-ready electric mountain bike. For the streets and city trails, the Stride is perfect for riders of any experience level with an accessible step-through design and the folding frame Groove is ideal for commuting. All feature class leading specifications including 500W motors, front suspension forks, smart LCD screens and UL-certified extended range battery packs. "If you haven't taken a ride on an e-bike, you're missing out," explained GEN3 CEO, Jason Lemelson. "Not only are e-bikes a blast to ride, they also represent an important step toward a carbon-free future and to promoting healthy and active lifestyles. We are elated about the availability of our bikes on BestBuy.com and look forward to realizing our shared vision of the future of e-mobility."The demand for electric bikes and other e-mobility products has surged amid the pandemic with no signs of the industry slowing down.To celebrate the partnership, GEN3 will feature an offer in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Customers will receive $150 off any GEN3 electric bike.And, GEN3's explosive business performance and initial product lineup is just the beginning. Throughout 2022 the company is launching several new e-bike models, and cutting edge off-road and urban micromobility products. The company has rapidly achieved scale and offers unmatched value, performance and safety given its significant global infrastructure which includes offices around the world, a brand-new e-bike lab and extensive service and support facilities.And, to ensure that customers have access to on-demand support, GEN3 has also partnered with Velofix, a company that specializes in bike assembly, repairs and maintenance – all dispatched via mobile vans. Customers can schedule assembly (GEN3 bikes are 90% assembled upon delivery), tune ups or request warranty repairs without having to ship the bike to GEN3's warehouse. For information on GEN3's products, e-bikes specs and more, visit gen3ride.com/aboutAbout GEN3Founded in 2020, GEN3 is a leading electric mobility manufacturer on a mission to promote active and healthy lifestyles, invent new forms of micromobility and create a carbon free world. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA., has a global infrastructure, in-house design, development and engineering capability and offers a wide range of safe, fun and accessible products.For more information on GEN3, visit gen3ride.comMedia Contact: Liz Robinson, Hackett Brand Consulting, liz@hackettbrandconsulting.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-bike-leader-gen3-expands-availability-on-bestbuycom-301429113.htmlSOURCE GEN3 