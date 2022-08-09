Support Local Journalism


Connected engine solutions provide whole machine diagnostics across diverse mobile machines via single interface.

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, the industry leader in off-highway OEM solutions, has partnered with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to integrate its Cummins Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform. This strategic collaboration enables customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Elevāt's data in a single dashboard.

