With newly unified telematics solution, mobile equipment manufacturers and fleet operators can now deliver instant proactive hydraulic systems maintenance recommendations for lower operational costs and enhanced uptime

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, HydraForce, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic values, manifolds, and eletro-hydraulic systems, Tan Delta Systems, the world's leading manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems, and Elevāt, leading industrial IoT connected machines application provider, help eliminate the most common causes of off-highway machine downtime. The modern mobile machine telematics solution from Elevāt seamlessly incorporates with manifold assemblies using HydraForce cartridge values and Tan Delta state-of-the-art oil conditioning sensors. The integrated solution provides a centralized portal along with email and text alerts providing fleet operators with remote monitoring, control, and optimization capabilities for field-deployed assets.


