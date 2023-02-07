Eliasan Consulting, which helps clients enter global markets, announced it was named a Comcast RISE grant recipient, which recognizes small businesses led by women and people of color in select metropolitan areas.
SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Eliasan Consulting, which helps clients enter global markets, announced it was named a Comcast RISE grant recipient, which recognizes small businesses led by women and people of color in select metropolitan areas.
The Comcast RISE program has provided marketing, technology, and capital support to 13,000 small businesses nationwide, with a focus on marginalized communities that were hit particularly hard by the effects of the pandemic.
"Navigating global markets is especially complex at this moment in time, so the additional support from Comcast RISE will help us empower even more clients to access international growth opportunities," says Alyson Segawa, CEO of Eliasan Consulting.
Segawa has 10+ years of experience managing international market development projects across 20 international markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. She is proud to have helped generate over $23 million in exports on behalf of clients. Alyson has been a guest speaker for numerous organizations, including the Trade Development Alliance of Greater Seattle, and was recognized in 2021 with a bronze Stevie® Women in Business Award in the category of Entrepreneur of the Year - Business & Professional Services, along with a gold StevieⓇ for Company of the Year - Business Services with 10 or less employees. She holds a Master's degree in International Business and Policy from Georgetown University.
About Eliasan Consulting
Eliasan Consulting, based in Seattle, Wash., offers a wide range of services designed to help organizations gain access to the right global markets, including educational and promotional services to succeed on a global scale. The team uses its strong market knowledge and local connections to identify pragmatic strategies to help clients reach their goals. With the help of modern tools such as artificial intelligence, Eliasan Consulting delivers powerful market insights that help clients make informed, data-driven decisions and has been recognized by Stevie® in the American Business Awards®, International Business Awards, and Women in Business Awards.