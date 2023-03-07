Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Elton John, the number one male recording artist of all time, announced today the continuation of his partnership with the Alliance for Lifetime Income to help his fans understand the importance of having protected income in retirement.

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elton John, the number one male recording artist of all time, announced today the continuation of his partnership with the Alliance for Lifetime Income to help his fans understand the importance of having protected income in retirement.


Tags