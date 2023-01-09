(PRNewsfoto/eMed)

(PRNewsfoto/eMed)

 By eMed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Efforts will facilitate access to treatment for underserved populations and promote public safety and health

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed®, the leader in on-demand virtual care and treatment for consumers, today announced a new program with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to provide at-home treatment based on telehealth evaluations and rapid COVID-19 test results (Home Test to Treat) in communities across the United States as a national initiative to ensure access to COVID treatments for Americans. eMed was awarded the contract from the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative of the NIH National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.


Tags