Proven tech leader tapped to add services and build infrastructure for the firm's expanding user

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EncorEstate Plans, a fintech company that provides estate planning software designed exclusively for financial advisors, announced today that it has hired Riskalyze co-founder Matt Pistone as the firm's first Chief Technology Officer, where he will focus on building out the company's technology strategy to serve its growing enterprise business.


