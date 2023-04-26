Proven tech leader tapped to add services and build infrastructure for the firm's expanding user
SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EncorEstate Plans, a fintech company that provides estate planning software designed exclusively for financial advisors, announced today that it has hired Riskalyze co-founder Matt Pistone as the firm's first Chief Technology Officer, where he will focus on building out the company's technology strategy to serve its growing enterprise business.
Pistone will be responsible for the firm's software development, including UI/UX design, API development and implementation, the product roadmap, and more. EncorEstate Plans empowers financial advisors to grow their practices through industry-leading estate planning, a highly important yet often overlooked aspect of client service. In the past two years, the number of advisors using an estate planning tool has increased 200%, and EncorEstate Plans is poised to capture that growth.
EncorEstate Plans has the highest customer satisfaction rating of any software tool in the category, and the firm works with a wide range of registered investment advisors (RIAs), from small teams to the largest RIAs in the country. Since inception, the team has completed nearly 10,000 estate plans, working with thousands of advisors at more than 600 firms in all 50 states. Pistone's leadership will accelerate the firm's growth and catalyze innovation.
"I'm excited to join the EncorEstate Plans team to build on an extremely solid foundation," Pistone said. "As a startup, EncorEstate Plans already has strong revenue and product-market fit. I look forward to helping to take the company to the next phase of growth as we add more platform features and processes to better serve the needs of our advisors."
Prior to joining EncorEstate Plans, Pistone co-founded Riskalyze, where he served as the Chief Technology Officer for 10 years. He grew the engineering team from zero to more than 50 employees across three offices in two countries.
"Matt is an outstanding technology leader who knows how to effectively scale engineering teams and develop best-in-class systems," said EncorEstate Plans CEO Matt Morris. "As we build our infrastructure, Matt is the right person to lead our product teams and ensure we're tapping into both existing and emerging technologies to meet the needs of our advisors and their clients."
According to a recent Merrill Lynch survey, only 55% of Americans ages 55+ have a will, and just 18% have the recommended essentials of a will, healthcare directive or proxy, and durable power of attorney. EncorEstate Plans is designed to address fundamental systemic challenges in the system, providing clients and their families with the peace of mind that comes with having an estate plan while also empowering advisors to grow their businesses.
In addition to will and trust-based plans, which start at $350 -- just a fraction of the cost of an estate attorney-- EncorEstate Plans recently added a service that allows advisors and clients to cure out-of-date plans, providing a one-page visual summary that makes it easy to review all pertinent information and identify any gaps or outdated information.
About EncorEstate Plans
EncorEstate Plans provides estate planning software built exclusively for the financial advisor and designed to deliver a fully completed plan. With clients in all 50 states, EncorEstate Plans serves thousands of advisors, ranging from small teams to the top 10 RIAs in the country. EncorEstate Plans puts the financial advisor at the center of everything because they—as the trusted professional—are the heroes who can best help clients navigate difficult end-of-life decisions. For more information, visit: http://www.encorestateplans.com.