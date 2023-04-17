Courtney LeMarco. Photo: Samuel Isaiah Lewis

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney LeMarco, CEO of LeMarco Global LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. LeMarco, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.


