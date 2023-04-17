...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT this morning, and Tuesday and
Wednesday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney LeMarco, CEO of LeMarco Global LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. LeMarco, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
"As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated LeMarco. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."
LeMarco joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
"I am proud to have Courtney LeMarco as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit nsba.biz.
About LeMarco Global LLC
LeMarco Global is a brand management and private investment firm based in Bellevue, WA. Our investments span from entertainment and media to real estate and consumer products. While our portfolio is aesthetically diverse, our projects are linked by a focus on enhancing human relationships through communication and technology.