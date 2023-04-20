Support Local Journalism


  • Prices rose by 8% annually for the least-expensive one-third of houses; the most-expensive homes lost value for the first time in more than a decade.
  • The recent uptick in inventory hasn't included the least-expensive houses — bottom-tier inventory is up just 1% from last year, compared to a 13% boost for top-tier homes. 

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entry-level home shoppers are dealing with faster-rising prices and more competition than those after more-expensive homes, a new Zillow® analysis finds. 


