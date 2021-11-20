Epoch-Making Ultra-portable And Thinnest Smart Laser Projector With ALPD® Technology Debut On Indiegogo By Ampula, lnc. Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Close up photo of girl wearing jeans on yellow background By Ampula, lnc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampula, Inc. today announced the launch of Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro, two new, ultra-portable laser projectors, available on Indiegogo. The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are the world's thinnest cinema-grade projectors using ALPD® technology and feature incredible portability, brightness and contrast ratios. The Wemax Go Pro provides 2-3x the brightness of competing pocket sized LED-based projectors. For truly portable use, Wemax Go works with USB-C power banks; Wemax Go Pro includes a built-in battery. Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro offer consumers a new way to experience cinema-grade projection whether it's on the go or from the comfort of your home; these advanced laser projectors are ushering in a new era of ultra-portable projection. "It's exciting to see this sophisticated ALPD® laser projection technology miniaturized into such a small package, making great video quality, brightness and color available in a never-before-possible size," said Yajun Zhang, CEO of Ampula, Inc."We're thrilled to make both revolutionary movie-theater-grade projectors available on Indiegogo this winter at prices that are practical for the on-the-go video enthusiast," said Yajun Zhang.The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro boast top-of-the-line features that shatter previous category benchmarks, raising the bar on resolution, color reproduction, brightness and portability.Wemax Go Pro:1920 x 1080p ResolutionALPD® Laser Light Source600 ANSI Lumens1.2:1 Throw Ratio40" to 120" Screen SizeSide ProjectionAutomatic Focus4-point Keystone CorrectionIntelligent Obstacle AvoidanceIntelligent Screen Alignment3485 mAh Built-in BatteryUp to 4 Hours Estimated RuntimeSmall and Portable at 8.6W x 4.6D x 0.98H Inches (Approximately the size of an iPad Mini 6)Wemax Go:960 x 540p ResolutionALPD® Laser Light Source300 ANSI Lumens1.2:1 Throw Ratio15" to 100" Screen SizeManual FocusVertical Keystone CorrectionWorks with USB-C External BatteriesFits in Your Pocket at Only 5.9W x 3.2D x 0.97H Inches (Similar size to an iPhone 13)The Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are the best ultra-portable mini projectors for movies. Both the Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro deliver incredible image quality with better contrast and detail than competing projectors under bright light. They are easy to set up, use, and are surprisingly compact.The Wemax Go Pro is an ultra-portable 1080p projector in a small, battery-powered package with a power bank which raises battery life up to four hours. It supports Android & iOS device, and you can cast pictures, YouTube and other video content wirelessly. At 2W x2, the Wemax Go Pro internal speaker sounds loud and full. In addition, the Wemax Go Pro can be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker. The 600 ANSI Lumens provide a pleasantly bright viewing experience and a 500:1 FOFO contrast ratio with 1080p resolution ensure your picture is crystal clear for even the most detailed content.This is the first time that cinema-grade ALPD® Laser technology has been miniaturized into an ultra-portable projector that fits in your pocket. ALPD® is the phosphor laser technology capable of producing exceptionally energy efficient, bright projected images with a wide color gamut. Both Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro utilize ALPD® for their cutting edge cinema-grade projection display. With Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro, you'll have bright, sharp, and immersive imagery on-the-go.Key Benefits:ALPD® Laser provides 2-3x brightness when compared to LED-based projectors of the same sizeUses nearly 50% less energy compared to LED-based projectorsImpeccable brightness day or night, bright enough for screens up to 120-inchesConnect your Nintendo Switch, Xbox or Sony PlayStation 4 for large-screen gamingWemax Go and Wemax Go Pro are built for long-term reliability using an industry-leading TI DLP chips and an advanced ALPD® Laser light source with a lifespan of 25,000 hoursWirelessly cast movies, TV shows, music, games, sports and more from your Android, iOS, Mac or Windows device to Wemax Go ProSpace saving 1.2:1 throw ratio reproduces cinema-wide video in tight spacesAccess to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes with the Roku bundle and applicable subscriptionsThe Wemax Go and Wemax Go Pro will be available starting on November 20th, 2021 with super early bird pricing starting at $299 (Go) and $599 (Go Pro) here: igg.me/at/wemaxgo.Ampula, Inc.www.wemax.commarketing@wemax.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epoch-making-ultra-portable-and-thinnest-smart-laser-projector-with-alpd-technology--debut-on-indiegogo-301429497.htmlSOURCE Ampula, lnc. 