Eclectic children's artist releases new music video about the inevitability of death

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If Mr. Rogers was more like Shel Silverstein or Frank Zappa, you might end up with Eric Herman. Such an Eric Herman would write nerdy rock songs for kids about elephants and pirates and googly eyes, and also songs about dementia and addiction and child abuse.

