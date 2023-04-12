Support Local Journalism


New funding round underscores demand for sustainability and automating the operations and management of buildings for the health of employees and planet

LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogrid, a leader in sustainability focused smart building technology, today announced it has raised $90 million in fresh equity and converting CLNs, and a further $30m of debt facilities in Series B funding after 5x growth in 2022. Funding came from Original Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Northzone, TVC, JLL Spark, Committed Capital, Pictet, and several others.


