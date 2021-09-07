Essentia® Water Goes Big With First-Of-Its-Kind 2 Gallon Offering By Essentia® Water Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Introducing the Essentia ® Water 2 Gallon Box, the first-ever, large format offering of ionized alkaline water By Essentia® Water On Behalf of Essentia Water By Essentia® Water Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the #1 ionized alkaline water on the market, has introduced the first-ever, large format offering of its ionized alkaline water – the Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box. Developed in response to increased consumer demand for larger format options, the 2 Gallon Box does not compromise on taste or hydration and is a more sustainable alternative to single-use bottles.Each external box is made with recycled corrugate and is 100% recyclable, while the inside uses 80% less plastic than eight 1L bottles by volume. The convenient, multi-serve offering is perfect for use at-home in the kitchen, home office or gym and is also an ideal on-the-go hydration option for camping, road trips, sporting events and more. "This is an example of true product innovation in our category and our latest step in developing products that are both good for consumers and better for the planet," said Scott Miller, CEO of Essentia Water. "Our 2 Gallon Box product innovation was led by extensive consumer research and a commitment to develop a larger format that would ensure the same overachieving taste of Essentia. This new multi-serve offering is made to fit more ways we live while also supporting a better environment." Like its bottled counterparts, the 2 Gallon Box contains Essentia's ionized alkaline water with a pH of 9.5 or higher. The specially formulated bag and spout keep air out, extending freshness and consumption over time, as confirmed by internal testing and research for multi-serve uses.The Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box begins rollout regionally at retailers including CVS and Walmart this month, with full distribution in early 2022 for a MSRP of $16.99 (prices may vary by retailer). Visit EssentiaWater.com to learn more and find your closest retailer at essentiawater.com/store-locator/.About Essentia Sub, LLC:The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral Packaging Certified® and distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. *IRI/SPINS/WFM P13 2020 Ending 12/27/2020.Contacts:Diala DemashkiehNatalie MetzgerP. 617.817.7817P. 312.988.2447E. Diala.Demashkieh@Team-N.netE. NMetzger@Team-N.net View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essentia-water-goes-big-with-first-of-its-kind-2-gallon-offering-301370279.htmlSOURCE Essentia® Water Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeRockin' the Arena headliner David Lee Murphy cancels appearance due to COVID, Love and Theft is new headliner Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter