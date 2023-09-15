...BREEZY TO WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY...
.A dry cold front sweeping across Washington on Sunday will allow
winds to increase, and it will be breezy to windy during the
afternoon and evening. The combination of low relative humidity
and gusty winds will elevate fire weather conditions in the area.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Around 80.
* IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme
fire behavior.
* HAINES...4.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
eufyCam E330 (Professional) works seamlessly with the HomeBase 3 data hub to deliver "no blind spot" video surveillance, continuous recording and accurate facial recognition for both large home property and small business areas
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launches the eufyCam E330 (Professional) security camera, designed with the industry's first cross camera tracking system. This proprietary technology automatically splices together videos of the same event and person, in order of occurrence, across the multiple eufyCam E330 cameras mounted in different locations on the user's residential or business property. This best-in-class innovation creates a seamless, chronological event video to comprehensively monitor movement and activity, as well as dramatically reduce blind spots.