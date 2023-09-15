Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


eufyCam E330 (Professional) works seamlessly with the HomeBase 3 data hub to deliver "no blind spot" video surveillance, continuous recording and accurate facial recognition for both large home property and small business areas

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launches the eufyCam E330 (Professional) security camera, designed with the industry's first cross camera tracking system. This proprietary technology automatically splices together videos of the same event and person, in order of occurrence, across the multiple eufyCam E330 cameras mounted in different locations on the user's residential or business property. This best-in-class innovation creates a seamless, chronological event video to comprehensively monitor movement and activity, as well as dramatically reduce blind spots.


Tags