New Wall Light Cameras deliver 2K camera clarity, bright lights and flexible power with stylish, sleek designs
BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today introduced its new Wired Wall Light Cam and Solar Wall Light Cam, seamlessly combining a powerful camera and light for an all-in-one security solution that provides day and night protection for homeowners' entryways, garage, yard and more.
The Wired Wall Light Cam and Solar Wall Light Cam deliver day and night protection with an integrated camera and light. The cameras' full 2K HD resolution with night vision capture every detail with ultimate clarity. The Wired Wall Light Cam and Solar Wall Light Cam also include Passive Infrared (PIR) technology that detects human movement more accurately to welcome household members and guests and ward off intruders. The cameras also support two-way communication with a 105-decibel alarm siren.
"Maintaining constant property security day and night can be a challenge for homeowners," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "With our all-in-one wall cameras and lights to monitor homes and illuminate spaces under all weather conditions, users will know their property is secure. We created both Wall Lights with sleek and smooth designs to make these devices as stylish as they are functional."
Wired Wall Light Cam, Delivering Visual, Audio and Light Monitoring
The Wired Wall Light Cam provides two protective measures against property crime with the installation of one device. The light source can be enabled manually, with a timer, motion or using Amazon Alexa or Google Voice Assistant activation. Additionally, users can adjust the brightness with the dusk-to-down light dimmer. Plus, the light can access more than a million color choices to match themes for special occasions and holidays. The Wired Wall Light Cam also includes a 4GB Enhanced Multimedia Card (eMMC) for local data storage to capture and keep events up to 25 days. As with all eufy Security video products, there is no monthly or subscription fees.
Solar Wall Light Cam, Worry-free Home Protection
Powered by the sunlight, the Solar Wall Light Cam is eco-friendly, saving on electricity bills for households. This wire-free device can be installed anywhere in under five minutes with three easy steps. Two hours of daily sunlight with the right sunlight conditions will keep it running for a whole day, providing long-lasting power. The Solar Cam's IP65 Weather Resistance rating delivers non-stop durability all year round. The Solar Wall Light Cam also includes real-time view capabilities, capturing moments with up to two months of local storage data and no monthly fees.
Product Specifications:
Wired Wall Light Cam:
- Wall Light and Camera All-in-One
- 2K Full HD Wide View + Clear Night Vision
- 1,200 Lumens Brightness with Motion-Activated Lights and Almost 1 Million Colors
- AI Smart Detection with up to 25 Days of Local Storage and Downloadable Videos
- IP65 Weather Resistant
Solar Wall Light Cam:
- Wall Light and Camera All-in-One
- Forever Power Solar Charging: 2 Hours of Sun Gives Day of Power
- 2K Full HD Wide View + Clear Night Vision
- 100% Wireless for Easy DIY Installation
- AI Smart Detection with up to 60 Days of Local Storage and Downloadable Videos
Pricing and Availability The Wall Light Cam is available for purchase today in the United States for $149.99, in the United Kingdom for £149.99 and in Germany for €169.99 on Amazon.com and eufy.com.
The Solar Wall Light Cam will be available for purchase starting late May in the United States for $99.99, and starting late May in the United Kingdom for £99,99 and Germany for €119,99 on Amazon.com and eufy.com. It's on pre-order from today to late May in the United States on eufy.com for ¥79.99.
About eufy Security
With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information about eufy Security at eufy.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
