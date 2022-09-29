Support Local Journalism


New system includes HomeBase 3 data hub, two eufyCam 3 cameras with 4K resolution and solar power, free local storage, machine-learning A.I. with 99% accurate recognition and automatic analysis of video and events directly from the enhanced eufy Security mobile app

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launches its new Edge Security System, the world's smartest, most accurate and most connected home security solution.

