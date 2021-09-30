eufy Unveils A New Generation of Robot Vacuums with Word-First Twin Turbine Technology: RoboVac X8 Series By eufy Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eufy, a smart home brand by Anker Innovations, unveiled its exciting new lineup of robotic vacuums. Featuring world-first twin turbine technology for the new generation RoboVac X8 which offers more power and smarter cleaning. All products are available for pre-order now on eufylife.com."These new home vacuums are packed with big technological innovations by eufy that are focused on consumers' needs that were previously unmet, which made cleaning the house a hassle," said Rick Du, General Manager of eufy's Appliances division. "The Twin Turbine Technology in the RoboVac X8 Series makes it almost impossible for dirt, debris, or pet hair to be left behind."The X8 Series includes the RoboVac X8 and the X8 Hybrid, with the latter featuring mopping and vacuuming functions. Both models pack eufy's new Twin Turbine Technology that applies two turbines that generate 2*2,000 Pascals (pa) of suction power. This together with dynamic pressure suction , means those trickier than usual particles are swept up with ease. And pet owners can rest easily, knowing that pet-hair cleaning capabilities have increased by almost 57% compared to previous RoboVac models. eufy's X8 Series makes vacuuming smart with iPath™ Laser Navigation. Using a Lidar laser, the RoboVac X8 learns the layout of your house and builds a real-time map - ensuring it covers the entire room. The X8 series also uses A.I. Map technology that allows users to see the X8's real-time mapping report and use that data with zone commands to customize where the X8 should and shouldn't clean. Like staying away from toilets or other rooms around the house, for example.Clever sensors also ensure the X8 will navigate around stairs, find its way out of trouble spots, and make sure your valuables aren't swept up in the mess.About eufyeufy is a smart home brand by Anker Innovations. eufy was founded in 2016 with the objective of bringing the latest smart home technology and home security devices to households across the country at attainable prices. Find more about eufy appliances and home security systems at http://www.eufylife.com.About Anker Innovations Ltd. Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at http://www.anker.com.Press Contact:pr@anker.comMedia ContactDonna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com SOURCE eufy 