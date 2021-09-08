eufy Unveils A New Generation of Vacuums: RoboVac X8 Series and HomeVac H30 By Anker Innovations, eufy Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 RoboVac X80 Hybrid By Anker Innovations, eufy HomeVac H30 By Anker Innovations, eufy RoboVac X80 is perfect to clean pet hair By Anker Innovations, eufy Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy, a smart home brand by Anker Innovations, unveiled today its exciting new lineup of home vacuums. Featuring world-first technology, the range includes a powerful new generation of robotic vacuum, the RoboVac X8, along with a customisable handheld vacuum dubbed the HomeVac H30 - which comes in different combinations to clean your car, pick up pet hair, and have your home at its best. All products are available for pre-order now on eufylife.com. "These new home vacuums are packed with big technological innovations by eufy that are focused on consumers' needs that were previously unmet, which made cleaning the house a hassle," said Rick Du, General Manager of eufy's Appliances division. "On one hand, the Twin Turbine Technology in the RoboVac X8 Series makes it almost impossible for dirt, debris, or pet hair to be left behind; on the other hand, the HomeVac H30 offers unbeatable suction power with a wide variety of accessories in order for customers to find the most efficient solution for their homes or cars." RoboVac X8 Series: more power and smarter cleaning The X8 Series includes the RoboVac X8 and the X8 Hybrid, with the latter featuring mopping and vacuuming functions. Both models pack eufy's new Twin Turbine Technology that applies two turbines that generate 2*2,000 Pascals (pa) of suction power. This together with dynamic pressure suction , means those trickier than usual particles are swept up with ease. And pet owners can rest easily, knowing that pet-hair cleaning capabilities have increased by almost 57% compared to previous RoboVac models.eufy's X8 Series makes vacuuming smart with iPath™ Laser Navigation. Using a Lidar laser, the RoboVac X8 learns the layout of your house and builds a real-time map - ensuring it covers the entire room. The X8 series also uses A.I. Map technology that allows users to see the X8's real-time mapping report and use that data with zone commands to customize where the X8 should and shouldn't clean. Like staying away from toilets or other rooms around the house, for example.Clever sensors also ensure the X8 will navigate around stairs, find its way out of trouble spots, and make sure your valuables aren't swept up in the mess.HomeVac H30: A customizable cleaning experience The H30 is an all-in-one stick vacuum that cleans in any scenario. It is small and lightweight enough to reach all the nooks and crannies of the car, but it's also strong enough to do the job in the home. The H30's TriPower™ System provides 80 AW of suction power - strong enough to pick up dust, pet hair, and particles. Weighing less than two pounds, the H30 is easy to carry, while the removable on-board battery provides more than 20 minutes of non-stop cleaning.The H30 comes with three different accessory packages suited towards specific scenarios:H30 Venture: designed for the optimal cleaning of the carH30 Mate: the one for pet owners that includes a mini motorized tool specifically designed for picking up all the hair and fur left behind by cats, dogs, and more.H30 Infinity: this one includes all accessories that come with the Venture and Mate versions plus a few more, making the Infinity the perfect vacuum to tackle any job, even mopping.Availability and Pricing The X8 Series & HomeVac H30 are available for pre-order on eufy's website right now in the US, Germany, and the UK. Pricing information and product links are as follow:United States: https://bit.ly/3yKA53TUnited Kingdom: https://bit.ly/3DTN1YUGermany: https://bit.ly/3tiYyMx X8 SeriesRoboVac X8RoboVac X8 Hybrid● US - $599.99● UK - £449.99● DE - €499.99● US - $649.99● UK - £499.99● DE - €549.99HomeVac H30HomeVac H30 VentureFor the carHomeVac H30 MateFor pet ownersHomeVac H30 InfinityFull set (Venture + Mate and more)● US - $159.99● UK - £149.99● DE - €159.99● US - $179.99● UK - £169.99● DE - €179.99● US- $199.99● UK- £189.99● DE- €199.99About eufyeufy is a smart home brand by Anker Innovations. eufy was founded in 2016 with the objective of bringing the latest smart home technology and home security devices to households across the country at attainable prices. Find more about eufy appliances and home security systems at www.eufylife.com.About Anker Innovations Ltd.Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at www.anker.com.For images and additional specs, please visit: https://bit.ly/eufyRoboVacHomeVac2021For media inquiries, please contact pr@anker.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eufy-unveils-a-new-generation-of-vacuums-robovac-x8-series-and-homevac-h30-301371259.htmlSOURCE Anker Innovations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter