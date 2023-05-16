EVCS Horizontal Logo

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, today announced that construction has commenced to upgrade and expand its footprint across Washington State. The first locations will be open to the public as soon as next month. The multi-month project expected to culminate by the end of 2023 will add 52 new DC fast chargers across 21 locations. The project also marks EVCS' first deployment of ultra-fast chargers with 175kW and 350kW equipment coming online, reducing battery recharge time to as little as 30 minutes. Each location will also come equipped with a Level 2 charger and a 110V outlet, offering the ability to serve all EVs including fully battery electric and plug-in hybrid EVs as well as e-bikes and e-scooters.


