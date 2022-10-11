EVERFI logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERFI, Inc.)

 By EverFi, Inc., Fortune

Largest corporations gather to share ideas and best practices for ESG and CSR initiatives

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc., the leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator, and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation, a global business media organization, today announced that they are working together on the 2022 Fortune Impact InitiativeTM. The Impact Initiative provides a space for senior executives from Fortune 500® companies to share ideas about shaping Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices for leading companies. EVERFI is the founding partner of the Fortune Impact Initiative, with the Coca-Cola Company, Project Management Institute, and TriNet also partnering on the program.

